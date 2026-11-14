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'Imagine how we were in the restaurant!' - Rice reveals England's reaction to Harry Kane winning the Ballon d'Or and backs captain over Lamine Yamal
By Mohamed Saeed,3 days ago
As England gear up for a decisive UEFA Nations League encounter against Spain at the Metropolitano, Declan Rice has not shied away from the inevitable comparisons between the world’s elite talents. Rice believes the Ballon d'Or belongs to his international captain. The midfielder highlighted Kane's remarkable output and influence on the pitch as the primary reasons why he should be considered the best in the world, even as the 19-year-old Yamal continues to capture the imagination of fans across the globe.