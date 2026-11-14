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Warm Analog DSP, On The ESP
By Elliot Williams,3 days ago
We love audio, and we love messing around with it. So when [mircemk] wrote in with his latest audio-mangling device, we had to give it a look. It’s a tube-sound processor implemented in an ESP32 with a WM8960 handling the audio side of things. Tubes are expensive, power hungry, and a general pain in the posterior, so there is incentive to DIY it yourself with DSP. The whole setup is mounted in a Tektronix-inspired case that would be at home on the workbench or in the living room.