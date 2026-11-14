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Gio Lopez leads No. 11 Wake Forest to 49-7 rout of No. 25 SMU for 7th straight win
By The Associated Press,3 days ago
DALLAS (AP) — Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert figures at some point it will be said that his Demon Deacons are good. Gio Lopez ran for two touchdowns and threw for a score, and No. 11 Wake Forest extended its winning streak to seven games while strengthening a case for a playoff spot with a 49-7 blowout of No. 25 SMU on Saturday.