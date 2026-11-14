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The Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring That Humbles A Loaded X5 50e
By Nathaniel Ehinger,2 days ago
A loaded BMW X5 xDrive50e can push toward $90,000, which makes the discovery of a used American luxury SUV with more torque all the more inconvenient. Suddenly, the German badge has to explain a considerable price difference instead of letting its reputation do the talking. The uncomfortable question is how much better your daily drive actually becomes after spending tens of thousands more.