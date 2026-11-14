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Redford Man, 25, Held on $1M Bond After Gunpoint Carjacking Ends in Detroit Crash
By Keith O'Donnell,2 days ago
A 25-year-old Redford Township man sat in jail Friday after prosecutors accused him of robbing and carjacking a man at gunpoint in Sterling Heights, then leading police on a chase that started in Warren and ended with a crash in Detroit. Julian Christian-Alexander Jones now faces charges in two separate courts, with bond set at a combined $1.5 million between the two cases.
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