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Yamaha Updates VOCALOID With More Expressive AI Singing, Five New Voicebanks
3 days ago
Yamaha has released VOCALOID7, the latest version of its singing voice synthesis software, introducing a second-generation AI synthesis engine, expanded vocal expression controls and improved integration with Steinberg Cubase. The new VOCALOID:AI engine is designed to produce more natural and expressive synthesized singing. Two additions provide greater control over vocal...