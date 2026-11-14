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Week 10 NFL Matchups | Fantasy Football CheatChart
By Brad Custer,2 days ago
This entry is part 128 of 174 in the series Weekly Fantasy Football Strategy and Advice | Dynasty Nerds. Welcome to the Week 10 NFL CheatChart. In this article, I provide an easy-to-use positional match ups table and highlight potentially exploitable Week 10 fantasy football match ups. Use this for fantasy football start/sit decisions, to make DFS lineups, and place the best player prop bets.