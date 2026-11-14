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Crow Holdings Development delivers a move-in-ready class A industrial building in Northeast Philadelphia
2 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Crow Holdings Development (CHD) has announced the delivery of 2748 Grant Ave., a 103,500 s/f class A warehouse/distribution facility in Northeast Philadelphia. The move-in-ready property, which benefits from the City of Philadelphia’s 10-year tax abatement program, provides close-in industrial product in a submarket seeing high demand for modern space and limited new construction.