undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Morrison Ex-Deputy Accused of Using Flock Cameras to Stalk Woman 108 Times
By Jo Marquez,2 days ago
A former Whiteside County sheriff's sergeant is accused in a newly filed court petition of using automated license plate reader data to track down a woman she didn't personally know, searching for her vehicle 108 times over roughly six weeks before resigning from the department in October. The petition, filed in Bureau County Circuit Court, names Alexandria Deyo as the respondent in a request for a stalking no-contact order.
9