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Canyon Lake Councilman Josh Steeber Under Investigation Over Conduct Complaints
By Taylor Reed,2 days ago
City officials confirmed this week that Canyon Lake is investigating complaints about Councilman Josh Steeber's conduct. At Thursday's council meeting, City Attorney Steven Graham said Steeber had recused himself from two closed-session matters. The city has not disclosed what the complaints allege. Canyon Lake Insider reported that Graham said the...
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