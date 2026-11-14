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Pentax MX2 project – a reference to the popular 1970s film SLR, the Pentax MX
By admin,2 days ago
Pentax MX2 project – a reference to the popular 1970s film SLR, the Pentax MX. My name is Pavel Suprun; I am a 3D artist and an avid photographer. I have extensive experience shooting with a wide variety of cameras, including film SLRs, panoramic film cameras (such as the XPan and 6×17 formats), DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and compacts. Like many others, I’ve often found myself with ideas or specific wishes regarding photographic equipment. Sometimes, these ideas become quite persistent, and I feel compelled to share them with others in a way that I can – a 3D CGI. My first project of this kind was a “digital XPan,” and now a new project: a digital SLR.