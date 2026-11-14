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NL East Notes: Braves, Iglesias, Nationals, Thompson, Marlins
By Mark Polishuk,3 days ago
The Braves made a big new bullpen addition by signing Evan Phillips on Thursday, and the Tigers just added a prominent high-leverage reliever in Emilio Pagan. Even after these moves, reporter Francys Romero writes that Atlanta and Detroit are still interested in veteran closer Raisel Iglesias. For the Braves, it would mark the second straight offseason they’ve re-signed Iglesias, after re-upping with the righty on a one-year, $16MM pact.