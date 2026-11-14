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Rockstar turned a real Ferrari into a GTA VI Grotti Cheetah that you can buy for $1.3 million
By Sarang Sheth,2 days ago
I must have stolen a hundred Cheetahs in Vice City, usually from some poor guy idling at a red light. None of them ever cost me more than a wanted star or two. Rockstar Games finally decided to put the real price on the car – and not the virtual car. A real, drivable Grotti Cheetah, built by West Coast Customs on a genuine Ferrari Testarossa, is for sale at Selfridges in London for £1 million, or roughly $1.3 million. Somewhere, a younger version of me is deeply offended.