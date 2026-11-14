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Cheryl Hahn, Mike Tyson, and Gerald Lott, Give Us Poignant Perspective on Being Peer Professionals
By NPR Illinois,3 days ago
Cheryl Hahn (second from right); President of the Illinois Alliance of Peer Professionals, along with Mike Tyson (second from left) and Gerald Lott (left); each with the National Peer Recovery Alliance. All stop by the NPR Illinois studio to speak with Jeff Williams (right), to give us poignant perspectives before a Community Forum for Peer Professionals. Illinois State Library - National Recovery Month - September.
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