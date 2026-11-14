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Kyle McCord Finally Gets His Shot — Can He Make the Most of It?
2 days ago
Kyle McCord Finally Gets His Shot — Can He Make the Most of It?. I’m glad to see Kyle McCord is getting an opportunity in the next few weeks. Now I hope Malik Willis is feeling better, but it was obvious in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions that something was wrong with him—especially when he got out of the pocket and basically jogged to the sideline on one play, so you knew something was wrong.