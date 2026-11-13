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Usher Wants His $700K Back: Singer Takes Lawyer Back to Court Over Unpaid Loan for Atlanta Restaurant That Never Opened
By Grace L.,11 days ago
The Usher lawsuit over a failed Atlanta restaurant is taking another turn, with the R&B superstar asking a judge to sanction an attorney he accuses of giving “evasive” answers about $700,000 that remains unpaid from a $1.7 million loan. According to court documents described by TMZ on November...
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