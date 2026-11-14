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Rishabh Jain: Screening is About Reducing Cancer Deaths, Not Increasing Cancer Diagnoses
2 days ago
Rishabh Jain, Medical Consultant at Renova Hospital (RHL), shared Aniruddha Malpani’s post on X, adding:. “If cancer screening were about creating more patients for oncologists, universal prostate cancer screening would have been recommended decades ago. Screening is about reducing cancer deaths, not increasing cancer diagnoses. Criticise the evidence, not...