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NEXT Oncology Highlights Its Impact in the Daraxonrasib Journey From Phase 1 to FDA Approval
2 days ago
NEXT Oncology, an Avacare business shared on LinkedIn:. “In 2022, NEXT Oncology treated one of the first patients with daraxonrasib, a potentially promising treatment for pancreatic cancer. Our sites went on to enroll more than 100 patients across the Phase 1 program for Revolution Medicines and subsequent combination cohorts. Now,...