undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GeNeS1S Trial: Gemcitabine, Nab-Paclitaxel, and S-1 in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
13 days ago
Pancreatic cancer remains challenging to treat, particularly in patients with unresectable or metastatic disease. Although combination chemotherapy regimens such as FOLFIRINOX and gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel have improved clinical outcomes, disease progression remains common, highlighting the need for more effective treatment strategies. S-1, an oral fluoropyrimidine, has previously demonstrated activity in...