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International Lung Cancer Summit 2026: From Molecular Targets to the Next Era of Precision Thoracic Oncology
2 days ago
The International Lung Cancer Summit 2026 brought leading thoracic oncology experts to Lausanne, Switzerland, on November 13 for a comprehensive discussion of the treatment decisions reshaping lung cancer care. Co-chaired by Solange Peters and Alfredo Addeo, the meeting examined circulating tumor DNA, evolving molecularly targeted therapies, antibody–drug conjugates, early-stage immunotherapy, and emerging treatment strategies for small-cell lung cancer. Across these topics, one clinical challenge stood out: translating increasingly complex evidence into individualized treatment decisions.