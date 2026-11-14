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Syracuse nears bowl eligibility with 34-31 comeback win vs. NC State
By Harris Pemberton,3 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — Fran Brown wants you to have your popcorn ready. Well, in a perfect world, his Syracuse football team would be winning every game comfortably. But this is not a perfect world, and Syracuse is not a perfect football team. The Orange have looked excellent at times this year and completely lost at others. Two weeks ago, they beat a ranked team. One week ago, they lost to a team that didn’t score an offensive touchdown.