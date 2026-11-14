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Giannis Mountzios: ILCS26 Brings Global Experts Together for Scientific Exchange and Debate on SCLC
2 days ago
Giannis Mountzios, Director of the 4th Oncology Department and Clinical Trials Unit at Henry Dunant Hospital Center, shared on X:. “Another exceptional brainstorming ILCS26 hosting an amazing global faculty has come to an end:. Thank you Alfredo Addeo, Solange Peters, Mehrpouya Mobin for the opportunity to participate on a ‘hot’...