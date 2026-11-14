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Yulianna Tymovska: New Chapter Explores Genomic Diversity and the Future of Precision Oncology
2 days ago
Yulianna Tymovska, Senior Medical Director at Fortrea, shared on LinkedIn:. “I am thrilled to share our newly published chapter, ‘African genomes and the precision gap—Inclusion, diversity, and innovation,‘ in Precision Oncology in Liver Cancer: Genomics, Infection, and the Exposome in African and Global Contexts (Elsevier / Academic Press, 2027), edited by Professor Zodwa Dlamini. Lead author: Rahaba Marima.