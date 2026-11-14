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UICC Wins Best International Association Award at the Association Excellence Awards 2026 in London
2 days ago
The Association Excellence Awards 2026 took place on November 13 in London, United Kingdom, recognising the contributions of associations, trade bodies, professional organisations, and chartered institutes. Held annually since 2015, the awards were established to acknowledge the essential work these organisations carry out on behalf of their members, ensuring their...