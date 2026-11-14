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After bankruptcy, Outback Steakhouse makes a customer-friendly move
3 days ago
Outback Steakhouse has been in turnaround mode since late 2024, when Mike Spanos took over as Bloomin’ Brands CEO. He was blunt in his assessment of his company. “The reality is that we are currently not succeeding. As noted in the release this morning, although our fourth quarter results were within our expected guidance range, we underperformed the industry and lost share as defined by Black Box by 260 basis points on sales and 410 basis points on traffic,” he said during the chain’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings call.