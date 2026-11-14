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Dear, Dems: READ THE ROOM! Schumer and Jeffries are not the ones
By Mitch Maley,2 days ago
Some Democratic politicians in Washington seem oddly emboldened by the midterm election results. But Mitch, why wouldn’t they be? you might ask. It was a historic victory, a blue tsunami! Sure, it looks like Dems will pick up nine Senate seats without losing any and perhaps 45 House seats, and that even after all that GOP gerrymandering, they'll lose only four. Just months ago, that would have seemed impossible. But it’s important to look at what voters embraced and rejected as the party plots a path forward into governance.