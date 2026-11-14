undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kentucky hits lowest KenPom ranking since COVID after dodging the biggest upset in college basketball history vs. Northern Arizona
By Cameron Waddle,3 days ago
Kentucky Basketball played Northern Arizona on Friday night, and it was one of the basketball games ever played. That’s about all there is to say about it. Kentucky won the game 78-77, moving to a 3-1 record overall, but there’s still a ton to be desired. The one loss came in a blowout on Tuesday in the Champions Classic against Kansas, and the Cats followed that up with a narrow win over the Lumberjacks of Northern Arizona a few days later, a team picked to finish last in the Big Sky Conference.
10