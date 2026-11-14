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Bears Can Reunite With Once-Promising $4 Million CB After Recent Cut
By Max Dible,3 days ago
The Chicago Bears parted ways with cornerback Terell Smith as part of the team’s initial 53-man roster cuts at the end of August, which sent him on a journey across the NFL. The most recent stop on Smith’s trip saw the Pittsburgh Steelers cut ties with the former 2023 fifth-round draft pick. And as it happens, Chicago is in need of some secondary depth after failing to secure it ahead of the trade deadline earlier this week.
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