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SF Zoo’s Last African Lions to Move to Colorado Sanctuary
10 days ago
Beloved lions’ new home features 3 facilities with a combined 40,000 acres. This past May, San Francisco Zoo & Gardens announced that it would be transferring its remaining African lions to a new home to better support their welfare needs as they age. When seeking a new home in conjunction with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP) for African Lions, one of the main requirements was that the facility be either an accredited institution or an SSP-vetted and approved wildlife sanctuary. Today, the Zoo has announced that its 11-year-old male Jasiri, and 12-year-old female, Marvella (also known as Lulu) will transfer next year to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado.
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