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Declan Rice on ‘average’ World Cup, managing minutes and Graeme Souness criticism: ‘Football’s way different now’
3 days ago
As Declan Rice is discussing how he had an “average World Cup”, and talks at length about the challenges modern players have in ensuring prime fitness, a seemingly more trivial topic comes up: the punditry of Graeme Souness. The former Liverpool captain has in recent weeks criticised Rice for playing “old man’s football” and “cheating” in his midfield role, while insisting he’s a “centre-back”.