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Pedestrian Dies After Kia Soul Hits Him Outside Crosswalk On East Colfax In Aurora
By Nolan Peterson,2 days ago
A man has died after being struck by a car while crossing East Colfax Avenue in Aurora Friday night, with police saying he was walking outside a designated crosswalk when an eastbound Kia Soul hit him. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, who are still trying to determine whether speed or impairment played a role.