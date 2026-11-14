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Parkinson's: Horse Community's Chance to Spur a Global Interest
By Chris McGrath,3 days ago
There are times, above all when we are busy paying each other fortunes for completely untested yearlings, when our community can appear culpably self-absorbed. On the other hand, a walk of life so exposed to the twists of fate tends to discover a collective generosity, very close to the surface, when things do go wrong. As a result, by drawing on their willingness to take on the odds, the horse folk of the Bluegrass could yet achieve a legacy to make them prized literally across the planet. As so often, in their own vocations, it is about turning bad luck into good.
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