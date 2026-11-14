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West Chester Football Drops Season Finale at Gannon, 21-7
3 days ago
ERIE, PA – West Chester University concluded its 2026 campaign on a cold and breeze Saturday afternoon at McConnell Family Stadium with a 21-7 loss to Gannon University. West Chester (5-6) could not muster much of anything offensively until Jack Pellicciotti (Merriottsville, Md./Liberty) threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Dylan McKenzie (Oreland, Pa./Springfield [Montco]) with 6:23 left in the game.