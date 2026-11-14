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Natick MA residential property sales for Oct. 5-21, 2026
By Admin,13 days ago
Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price. Pope, Laura & Pope, AlexPotocki, Mark59 Eliot Hill Rd10/20/2026$1,235,000. Eldridge, Sarah & Eldridge, ThomasHyman, Scott & Hyman, Laura Bramson23 Leach Ln10/15/2026$1,165,000. 11 Woodland Street Rt & Mabardy, Michael GNaranjo Income Only Irt & Looby, Lisa11 Woodland St10/16/2026$815,000. Dovidio, MichelleHolt, Susan A & Holt, Stephen G8...