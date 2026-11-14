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The trolley problem
By Harry Rose,13 days ago
A Streetcar Named Desire has come loose and is barreling uncontrolled down a track towards a well-meaning cast of singers and production team. But! You have a lever that you can pull that will divert the tram onto another track where Tennessee Williams is lashed to the railroad ties. What will you do? Leave the author intact while obliterating the possibility of an opera, or mangle the playwright at the expense of artists who will never be able to escape his ghost?