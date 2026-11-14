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Heating West Village
3 days ago
(Photo courtesy of Mt. Bachelor) On Tuesday, November 12, Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort hosted the grand opening and ribbon cutting of their new Wood Fuel Energy Facility. Located in the West Village base area, the facility is a high-efficiency biomass system that is designed to transform wood byproducts from U.S. Forest Service–approved forest restoration and wildfire mitigation projects in the Deschutes National Forest into renewable heat for several of the resort’s base-area buildings and snowmelt systems, including the West Village Lodge, Ski Patrol, Mountain Gateway, Todd Lake and the Admin Building.