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Arvada Alert Seeks Missing Man Possibly Driving Red Flame-Decal Truck
By Ethan Morgan,2 days ago
A Missing Indigenous Person Alert is active for 51-year-old Isaiah Joseph Lucero, who was last seen on October 31 and is believed to be somewhere near Ward Road and 64th Avenue in Arvada. He may be driving a red 2001 Ford F-150 pickup with flame decals, and anyone who spots him is asked to contact the Arvada Police Department at 303-980-7300.
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