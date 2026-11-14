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Canyon Cottages in Redmond Holds Ribbon Cutting
By Advertising,3 days ago
(Photo courtesy of Canyon Cottages) Canyon Cottages is a newly completed 16-home modular cottage community developed by Timbergon Modular in Redmond, Oregon. Located just blocks from downtown with direct access to the canyon trail, the project offers approximately 550-square-foot, one-bedroom homes designed for comfortable, efficient living. The homes were built...
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