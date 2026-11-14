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Passenger Seriously Injured in Crash, With Statewide Injury Data in Context
By Leah Fraser,2 days ago
CBS Colorado reported that a passenger was seriously injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. Colorado recorded 3,674 serious injuries from traffic crashes in 2022, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. In that statewide crash data, “serious injury” means an officer-coded “evident incapacitating” injury, rather than a medical diagnosis. The statewide count is not a passenger-specific count for this crash.