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Police lift evacuation after bomb found near ethanol plant in central Illinois
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI - Associated Press,3 days ago
An evacuation order that forced hundreds of people from their homes near an industrial site in central Illinois was lifted Saturday after law enforcement agencies completed a search of the area, authorities said. A bomb was discovered Friday afternoon at the BioUrja Renewables facility in Peoria. Police said the device...