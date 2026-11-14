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Metropolitan Notes: Bowness, Capitals, Kolyachonok
By Brian La Rose,3 days ago
Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness will miss at least the next two games due to illness, notes Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. He missed Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia as well. The 71-year-old will not accompany on the team for its road game on Tuesday against the Islanders, though GM Don Waddell didn’t rule out his bench boss joining the team partway through the trip. Bowness is listed as day-to-day.