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Some travelers still waiting at Savannah-Hilton Head airport after ground stop ends
By Steven Glover,3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Multiple flight cancelations and delays have been seen nationwide, including at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, where some travelers have been waiting hours for their next flight. The ground stop is over, but for some travelers, the wait is not. Sharon Coleman, a traveler at the airport,...