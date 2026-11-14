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A close look at lay-led self-management programs for chronic diseases and health care utilisation: A systematic review and meta-analysis
By Mareike Lederle,3 days ago
Introduction: Chronically ill people are confronted with significant challenges when dealing with health care services. Lay-led self-management programs aim to improve self-management skills and might enable patients to make appropriate decisions as to when to use health care services. Contrary to the general attitude that self-management programs reduce health care utilisation, we suspect that better self-management skills lead to increased or possibly more appropriate health care utilisation. Our review and meta-analysis sheds light on the relationship between lay-led self-management programs and health care utilisation.