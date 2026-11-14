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Self-Care and Chronic Disease
By Victoria Vaughan Dickson,3 days ago
Chronic diseases are the leading cause of death and disability worldwide. They account for almost 60% of all deaths and 43% of the global burden of disease [1]. This is expected to markedly increase with chronic disease contributing 73% of all deaths and 60% of the global burden of disease by 2020 [1]. The most prevalent chronic diseases—cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and type 2 diabetes—are linked by common and preventable biological risk factors (i.e., high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, and obesity) as well as major behavioral risk factors including unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and tobacco use. Patient centered care, which includes self-care or self-management, is a fundamental concern for nursing and essential to the prevention and management of chronic diseases [2]. In fact, leading agencies across the globe currently emphasize the importance of patients' self-management of chronic illness symptoms and treatment. This is an international problem requiring international collaboration to address the needs of this at-risk group [3].