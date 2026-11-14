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Improved reaction burden, no epinephrine use with omalizumab in alpha-gal syndrome
By Isabella Hornick,12 days ago
PHOENIX — Patients with alpha-gal syndrome receiving omalizumab did not need to use epinephrine in a food-related reaction and reported improvement in reaction burden, according to data presented here. This study on omalizumab (Xolair; Genentech, Novartis) was presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Scientific...