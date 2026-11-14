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Friday Finals: Kenai River Defends Home Ice Against the Anchorage Wolverines
12 days ago
Danbury 3 @ New Jersey 4 (OT) - The East Division battle between the Danbury Hat Tricks and the New Jersey Titans needed more than regulation to settle, with both teams scoring a hat trick after 60 minutes. To get there, both teams had great individual plays, starting with the two netminders, Danbury’s Ty Ferguson and the Titans' Simon Krcmar, who stopped numerous breakaway attempts. The game saw so many breakaways, however, that both offenses eventually cashed in: The Hat Trick Alec Stone scored the first goal of the game, and then again late in the contest to knot the score, 3-3, and send the game to overtime. In the extra frame, New Jersey capitalizes as Nikolas Doumas scores the game-winner.