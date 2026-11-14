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Lost Library Interviews: Coping with Losses
2 days ago
This post is part of a new AN series produced in collaboration with Anthropology’s Lost Library (ALL), which will showcase the works and academic lives of select contributors to ALL. ALL is an archival project dedicated to preserving unfinished anthropological writings—the books and book chapters never published, the articles and essays never resubmitted, the theses and dissertations never completed—and documenting the stories that help explain why these works never reached their intended audiences. ALL is now accepting works on any topic, in any of anthropology’s four fields. Contributed works can arrive in any state of incompletion, from all-but-published pieces to drafts that stop mid-sentence or trail off into outlines. More information about submission can be found at: https://www.lost-library.net/submit.