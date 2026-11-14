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QB Cardell Williams leads Maryland football to stunning 24-21 win over Wisconsin
By Jude Wilkenfeld,3 days ago
Williams completed 19 straight passes and the defense recovered three fumbles, helping complete the comeback. Facing cold winds and a sparse crowd, Maryland football also began its game against Wisconsin in SECU Stadium without star quarterback Malik Washington. In the sophomore’s absence, backup quarterback Cardell Williams delivered. The dual-threat redshirt...