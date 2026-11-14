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Cape Fear Community College prepares future nurses for real-world emergencies
By Bryan Alonso,3 days ago
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College students got hands-on experience responding to a mass casualty emergency Saturday as the college transformed part of its downtown campus into a simulated hospital. The exercise was designed to prepare graduating nursing students and first responders for emergencies, including active shooter...