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Flag Alert: Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Sgt. Devin James
By Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza,2 days ago
Governor Josh Stein ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise until sunset Sunday, November 15, in honor of Greene County Sheriff’s Sgt. Devin James, who died Thursday evening while assisting Farmville police in a vehicle chase. Statement from Governor Stein. Sergeant James...
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